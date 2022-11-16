Manchester United fans will be all too aware of the awkward optics of this video as a mural including Cristiano Ronaldo is seen being removed at Old Trafford today.

See the video clip below as unsettled Man Utd star Ronaldo, pictured alongside other great no.7s in the club’s history, is taken down from the team’s home ground…

A mural including Cristiano Ronaldo has been taken down from Old Trafford today. ? via @footballdaily pic.twitter.com/E5TgV5QLPV — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) November 16, 2022

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Ronaldo has been the subject of huge controversy this week after his outspoken interview with Piers Morgan, which looks to have put his future with the Red Devil in serious doubt.