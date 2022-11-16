Cristiano Ronaldo gives honest view on Solskjaer and names the only three Man Utd players with a strong mentality

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has given some more interesting views in his exclusive interview with Piers Morgan.

The full first part of the interview is airing tonight on TalkTV, with Ronaldo telling Morgan about the players at Old Trafford who have a strong mentality.

In general, the Portugal international doesn’t seem too impressed with the modern generation of footballers, saying they have everything so much easier these days, though he added that that’s not really their fault.

Of the current players at Man Utd, Ronaldo picked out Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez and Diogo Dalot as three names who have the right mentality.

He said: “They [youngsters] live in a different era, mentality is not the same. Hunger [is the difference]. They get things more easily, they don’t suffer. Not only with United but all teams. We can’t blame them, it’s part of the new generation.”

“Diogo Dalot is young, very professional, and I don’t doubt that he’s going to have longevity in football. [Lisandro] Martínez also and Casemiro even though he’s in his 30s.”

Ronaldo also gave his honest view on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was sacked just under midway through his first season back in Manchester.

The Norwegian tactician seemed a little out of his depth in such a big job, but it seems he had the respect of Ronaldo, who has been far more critical of Erik ten Hag and Ralf Rangnick.

“I love [Ole Gunnar] Solskjaer,” Ronaldo said. “I think he is a top person. I think he did a good job and needed more time, I’ve got no doubt that he’ll be a good coach in the future, I was so pleased to work with him.”

