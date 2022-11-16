Cristiano Ronaldo reveals the simple instruction from Sir Alex Ferguson that saw him snub Man City for Man Utd transfer

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has explained how it was that Sir Alex Ferguson prevented him from joining Manchester City in 2021.

The Portugal international, speaking to Piers Morgan, says he had the chance to join Man Utd’s rivals Man City instead, but that Ferguson simply told him he can’t do it, and that was that…

Ronaldo’s comments make it clear just how important Ferguson still is to him, with the pair enjoying plenty of success together at Old Trafford just over a decade ago now.

Ronaldo’s second spell with the Red Devils has not been as happy, but it seems he has no regrets about listening to his old boss.

It will be intriguing to see what else comes out in this interview with Morgan, with some of his other quotes being leaked in the last few days.

Much of what the 37-year-old has said about the club and about manager Erik ten Hag in particular has not gone down well, and there could be even more to come.