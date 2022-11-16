Wayne Rooney shows touch of class following dig from old Man United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has made it clear he’d love to see his old teammate Cristiano Ronaldo win the World Cup this year.

This follows Ronaldo aiming a dig at Rooney in his controversial TalkTV interview with Piers Morgan, with the Portugal international mocking the former Man Utd captain’s appearance and suggesting he was jealous of him.

You can see Ronaldo’s controversial comments in the video clip below, but it seems Rooney has not been in any mood to take a swipe back at the 37-year-old, instead telling the Times of India that he hopes one of Ronaldo or Lionel Messi wins the World Cup this year.

NEW: Cristiano Ronaldo reveals why be blanked Gary Neville on the pitch and what he really thinks of Wayne Rooney.@cristiano | @GNev2 | @WayneRooney | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV pic.twitter.com/9PtiHWb2ey — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) November 14, 2022

When asked about Messi’s chances of finally winning the World Cup, Rooney also name-checked Ronaldo, saying: “I’m sure he’s used to dealing with expectations. The idea of leaving a legacy is surely going through his mind. I would love to see either Messi or (Cristiano) Ronaldo win the World Cup.

“It would be a fitting end to their incredible careers.”

When they were in their prime, Ronaldo and Rooney were a devastating combination for United, helping the team win three Premier League titles in a row between 2006 and 2009, as well as the Champions League in 2008.