Manchester United are reportedly eyeing up the potential transfer of Napoli forward Victor Osimhen as a cheaper and more realistic alternative to Kylian Mbappe.

The Red Devils could do with replacing Cristiano Ronaldo amid his controversial interview with Piers Morgan, which has cast his Old Trafford future into serious doubt.

The Daily Mirror note that Man Utd could try to seal an ambitious deal for Paris Saint-Germain star Mbappe, but Napoli’s Osimhen is also mentioned as a £60million-rated alternative.

Osimhen has shone in Serie A and could be a good option for United, though one imagines it won’t be easy for them to bring the 23-year-old to the club right now.

United are not the force they used to be, and cannot guarantee Champions League football for Osimhen next season.

Other top clubs will surely also be in for the Nigeria international in the near future, with Chelsea recently linked with him in a report from 90min.

MUFC will surely be in the market for a new striker and so that will leave plenty of big names to be linked with the club in the coming weeks and months.