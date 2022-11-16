Man Utd want defender with 9 goal contributions, have scouted him “multiple times”

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United are keen on signing the Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong. 

According to a report from Give Me Sport, the Red Devils are keen on adding more depth to the right-back department and they have identified the 21-year-old as a target.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed to GMS that Manchester United have scouted him multiple times in recent months and it will be interesting to see if they follow up on their interest with a concrete offer.

Bayer Leverkusen are determined to hold on to the young defender and therefore Manchester United might find it difficult to lure him to Old Trafford.

Romano said“They need probably a new right-back. As an opportunity on the market, Jeremie Frimpong is one of the players they are following.

“They have sent their scouts multiple times to follow him, but Bayer Leverkusen will try to keep the player until the end of the season, so it’s not going to be an easy one.”

Currently, the Red Devils are using Diogo Dalot as their first-choice right-back. The Portuguese international has made the starting spot his own and Aaron Wan-Bissaka has fallen down the pecking order. The former Crystal Palace defender has been quite mediocre going forward and his lack of offensive output has allowed Dalot to overtake him.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United eyeing Bundesliga star to bolster defence but face competition from Spurs
Fabio Paratici ready to offer 26-yr-old in a deal to lure 59-cap Int’l to Spurs
Liverpool look set to battle it out with Arsenal for La Liga forward

Frimpong has done quite well in the Bundesliga and he is already a key player for Leverkusen. He has the potential to develop into a top-class right-back and he would be a solid long-term signing for the Red Devils. Frimpong could compete with Dalot for the starting berth next season.

The 21-year-old can operate as a winger as well and he has five goals and four assists to his name across all competitions. A player of his quality might demand regular game-time assurances before making the move and that could prove tricky for Manchester United.

More Stories Jeremie Frimpong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.