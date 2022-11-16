Manchester United are keen on signing the Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong.

According to a report from Give Me Sport, the Red Devils are keen on adding more depth to the right-back department and they have identified the 21-year-old as a target.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed to GMS that Manchester United have scouted him multiple times in recent months and it will be interesting to see if they follow up on their interest with a concrete offer.

Bayer Leverkusen are determined to hold on to the young defender and therefore Manchester United might find it difficult to lure him to Old Trafford.

Romano said: “They need probably a new right-back. As an opportunity on the market, Jeremie Frimpong is one of the players they are following. “They have sent their scouts multiple times to follow him, but Bayer Leverkusen will try to keep the player until the end of the season, so it’s not going to be an easy one.”

Currently, the Red Devils are using Diogo Dalot as their first-choice right-back. The Portuguese international has made the starting spot his own and Aaron Wan-Bissaka has fallen down the pecking order. The former Crystal Palace defender has been quite mediocre going forward and his lack of offensive output has allowed Dalot to overtake him.

Frimpong has done quite well in the Bundesliga and he is already a key player for Leverkusen. He has the potential to develop into a top-class right-back and he would be a solid long-term signing for the Red Devils. Frimpong could compete with Dalot for the starting berth next season.

The 21-year-old can operate as a winger as well and he has five goals and four assists to his name across all competitions. A player of his quality might demand regular game-time assurances before making the move and that could prove tricky for Manchester United.