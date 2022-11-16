Manchester United eyeing Bundesliga star to bolster defence but face competition from Spurs

Manchester United are eyeing Borussia Monchengladbach right-back Joe Scally and will face competition from Tottenham.

Scally made the move to Europe in 2021, joining Monchengladbach from MLS side New York City.

After spending some time in the Monchengladbach II side, Scally was promoted to the first team where he’s been excelling, despite being just 19 years old.

Scally will be showcasing his talent at the upcoming World Cup with the USA, and there’s no doubt a few Premier League clubs will be keeping a close eye on his progress.

According to 90min, both Manchester United and Tottenham are interested in signing Scally, with the former looking for adequate competition for Diogo Dalot.

Tottenham could be ahead in the race if Scally is looking for immediate first-team football, with Emerson Royal struggling for the North London club this season.

However, the attraction of Manchester United is often too difficult to turn down, regardless of their position in the Premier League.

Erik ten Hag was forced to play Tyrell Malacia in an unfamiliar right-back role against Fulham recently, so it’s no surprise to see Manchester United linked with the American international.