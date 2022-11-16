Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano responds to talk of Man Utd targeting Mbappe transfer to replace Ronaldo

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United are not currently in the race for the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

The Red Devils have a major issue on their hands at the moment as more keeps coming out from Ronaldo’s controversial interview with Piers Morgan, and it’s led to some surprise transfer rumours about Mbappe possibly being targeted in a big-money move.

Yesterday, a report from the Daily Mirror stated that Man Utd were accelerating their interest in Mbappe, who could cost around £150million, but Romano has ruled that out happening in January, though he was less certain about what might happen with the PSG and France forward next summer.

“Honestly, I’m told there’s nothing between Man United and Kylian Mbappe for January,” Romano explained.

Kylian Mbappe celebrates a goal for PSG
More Stories / Latest News
Man City looking to sign UCL winner, willing to offer him €13-14m-a-year
Video: Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Cancelo involved in bizarre training ground incident with Portugal
Liverpool star signs new contract after recent Jurgen Klopp praise

“We will see in the summer, but for January there’s nothing ongoing between Man Utd and Mbappe; and PSG insist he won’t leave in January.”

Mbappe would certainly be a dream replacement for Ronaldo at Old Trafford, but it seems a tad overly ambitious at the moment due to the club’s struggles meaning they cannot guarantee Champions League football.

If Mbappe were to leave PSG, it would surely only be for a team where he can compete for the biggest trophies, and United just doesn’t look like being that place again any time soon.

More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo Fabrizio Romano Kylian Mbappe

1 Comment

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.