£50m attacker says he wants to leave in January after claims Newcastle want him

Shakhtar Donetsk star Mykhaylo Mudryk has reportedly made it clear that he wants to leave his current club in the January transfer window.

The talented 21-year-old is enjoying an outstanding season and could soon be moving for big money, with Fabrizio Romano continuing to link him with Arsenal for around €65million.

Still, reports also suggest Newcastle could be serious contenders for Mudryk this January, and the player himself has hinted at what could persuade him to move.

When asked whether he’d be upset if he doesn’t get a move in January, Mudryk replied: “Yes!”

He also elaborated on his choice, saying: “I would first want to know from the head coach that even if I wasn’t a guaranteed starter, that I’d receive a chance.

Mykhaylo Mudryk to Newcastle?
“Essentially, I need to hear directly from the manager what he envisages my role to be in his side [to influence such a decision].

“The team’s style of play will play a role [in my decision]. It’s very important to me.”

It’s been claimed that Newcastle are preparing to try offering around £50m for Mudryk, and this comes as Romano has also reported that NUFC will make a winger a priority this winter.

