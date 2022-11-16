Newcastle United are reportedly monitoring Mykhaylo Mudryk ahead of a potential move.

According to a report from The Athletic, the Magpies are one of the several clubs keeping tabs on the Ukrainian winger.

Mudryk has attracted a lot of attention with his performances for Shakhtar Donetsk this season and the Ukrainian outfit have now issued a message for his suitors that the player will cost around £88 million at the end of this season.

The 21-year-old has been outstanding in the Champions League and he has three goals in two assists in six group games. He has five goals and six assists in the Premier Liga as well.

The young winger is capable of playing on either flank although he is predominantly a left winger. Recently in an interview, the player expressed his desire to move to Premier League giants Arsenal. It will be interesting to see if Newcastle can convince the player to move to St James’ Park instead.

The Magpies certainly have more resources as compared to the Gunners. However, they cannot offer him European football right now. That could tilt things in Arsenal’s favour.

Newcastle are putting together a formidable squad that can take them back to their former glories and they have done quite well under Eddie Howe this season. The Magpies are currently third in the Premier League table.

A signing like Mudryk could help them reach another level next season.

Mudryk will add pace, flair and goals to the Newcastle attack. However, he plays a role similar to that of fan-favourite Allan Saint-Maximin and it remains to be seen how the Magpies accommodate him in their starting lineup when both players are fit.

The reported asking price might seem steep right now but the 21-year-old is a prodigious young talent with a big future ahead of him. He is likely to develop further with coaching and game time. He could end up justifying the outlay in the long run.