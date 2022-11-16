Newcastle United will likely prioritise signing a winger in the January transfer window rather than a striker, despite some speculation involving Lille front-man Jonathan David.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano in the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column, with the transfer news expert explaining that the Magpies tried to sign a winger during the summer but couldn’t find the right player.

Newcastle should have plenty of money to spend as they look to compete with the established Premier League big six, so it will be interesting to see if they can bring someone in in the middle of the season to help them build on the strong star they’ve made.

Eddie Howe’s side are currently third in the Premier League, and recent signings like Bruno Guimaraes, Kieran Trippier and Sven Botman have worked wonders for the club.

Alexander Isak is another exciting addition, and though he’s been a bit slow to get going, Romano expects that his arrival means that a winger, rather than another striker like David, will be a priority for Newcastle this January.

“I’ve been asked by a few people about recent transfer rumours involving Newcastle and a possible bid for Jonathan David. As you will probably know, he’s a player I like a lot and I expect a lot of top clubs are monitoring him, but I’m not aware of anything concrete with Newcastle,” Romano said.

“They just invested record money on Alexander Isak in the summer, so I think the focus in January will be on different kind of players.

“Probably, Newcastle will keep an eye on wingers as they wanted a new signing in that position already in August but they didn’t find the right player.”