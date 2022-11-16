Video: UK and Ireland stadia for Euro 2028 bid announced including seven Premier League grounds

Aston Villa FC Everton FC
Posted by

With the UK and Ireland bidding for the Euro 2028 tournament, the stadia set to host the games have been announced, including seven Premier League grounds.

The grounds included from the Premier League are St James’ Park, Old Trafford, Villa Park, Everton Stadium, London Stadium, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and Etihad Stadium.

From England, Wembley Stadium and the Stadium of Light, home of Sunderland, are also on the list.

More Stories / Latest News
Leeds Utd accelerate plans to sign striker in club-record deal
David Moyes has lost faith on West Ham star who joined only two years ago
Newcastle go all in to sign player – Agreement has been reached between player and selling club

The rest of the stadia proposed includes Dublin Arena, Croke Park, Casement Park, Hampden Park, and the Principality Stadium from around the rest of the UK and Ireland.

With all the ready-made elite-level stadia we have in the UK and Ireland, it makes a lot of sense to host a tournament here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.