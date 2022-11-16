With the UK and Ireland bidding for the Euro 2028 tournament, the stadia set to host the games have been announced, including seven Premier League grounds.

The grounds included from the Premier League are St James’ Park, Old Trafford, Villa Park, Everton Stadium, London Stadium, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and Etihad Stadium.

From England, Wembley Stadium and the Stadium of Light, home of Sunderland, are also on the list.

??????? St James' Park

??????? Stadium of Light

??????? Old Trafford

?? Dublin Arena

?? Croke Park

?? Casement Park

??????? Hampden Park The Stadia proposed for EURO 2028 ?? pic.twitter.com/HftYJDAhz0 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 16, 2022

The rest of the stadia proposed includes Dublin Arena, Croke Park, Casement Park, Hampden Park, and the Principality Stadium from around the rest of the UK and Ireland.

With all the ready-made elite-level stadia we have in the UK and Ireland, it makes a lot of sense to host a tournament here.