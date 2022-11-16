The Jude Bellingham transfer promises to be the saga of the summer with a number of clubs linked with the Borussia Dortmund midfielder.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are very keen on signing the 19-year-old central midfielder and they have already initiated contact with his representatives.

He said to Give Me Sport: “Liverpool will be in the race, 100 per cent. “They’re already in contact with people close to Jude Bellingham, so Liverpool will be there.”

Bellingham has established himself as one of the best young talents in world football and it is no surprise that top clubs like Liverpool want to sign him.

Liverpool are in desperate need of central midfield reinforcements and the 19-year-old could prove to be an exciting long-term acquisition for them. Bellingham has been exceptional for Dortmund since his move to the Bundesliga and he would improve Liverpool massively in the middle of the park.

Jurgen Klopp needs to upgrade on the likes of Jordan Henderson and James Milner at the end of this season and the England youngster seems like the ideal fit. Both Milner and Henderson are past their peak and they have been quite underwhelming this season.

Furthermore, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita have been extremely injury-prone since moving to Anfield. Signing a couple of central midfielders should be a top priority for the Reds.

Bellingham has the potential to reach the very top and Klopp could accelerate his development and help him achieve his world-class potential.

There have been rumours that the player could cost around €150 million in the summer and it remains to be seen whether the Reds can fork out that kind of money for his services. FSG have been quite prudent with their transfer spending since taking over and they might not sanction such an outlay without a major sale.