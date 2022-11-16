Tottenham express interest in signing 27-yr-old wanted by four other PL clubs

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar.

According to a report from 90 Min, the Londoners have expressed an interest in signing the Slovakian international and they will face competition from Chelsea, Liverpool and the two Manchester clubs.

Skriniar is nearing the end of his contract and Inter have not been able to agree on a new deal with him yet. The report from 90 Min claims that the Italian club were hoping to tie him down to a new deal by last week.

The player will be free to negotiate pre-contract agreements with foreign clubs from January and Tottenham should look to do their best to secure his services.

Skriniar is widely regarded as one of the best centre-backs in Europe and he could transform Antonio Conte’s defence. The Spurs boss has worked with the Slovakian during his time at Inter Milan and he knows all about the 27-year-old.

Skriniar could partner Cristian Romero at the heart of Tottenham’s defence next season. He would certainly be an upgrade on the likes of Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez and Clement Lenglet if he can adapt to English football quickly.

Spurs will be hoping to win the major trophies under Conte and they must sign top players in order to bridge the gap with clubs like Manchester City. Skriniar could have a similar transformative effect at Spurs as Virgil van Dijk at Liverpool.

Signing a player of his calibre on a free transfer would be a masterstroke from Daniel Levy and it remains to be seen whether he can beat the other Premier League clubs in the transfer chase.