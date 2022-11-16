Tottenham Hotspur are looking to sign Stefan de Vrij from Inter Milan during the January transfer window.

According to a report from Calciomercatoweb, the Londoners have been keeping tabs on the Dutch international defender for a while now. Antonio Conte is eyeing a reunion with the 30-year-old.

De Vrij has been a key player for Inter Milan since joining the club but his contract situation has fuelled speculations surrounding his future in Italy. The player will be a free agent at the end of this season and Spurs are hoping to take advantage of his situation and sign him on a bargain in January.

The report from CMW claims that Fabio Paratici will look to sign De Vrij for a fee of around €4-5 million and he will offer Davinson Sanchez on loan to Inter Milan until the end of the season to sweeten the deal. Furthermore, Inter will have the option to sign the Colombian international permanently at the end of the season for a fee of around €15-18m.

The 26-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Spurs and it makes sense for him to leave in search of regular first-team action. Inter Milan were reportedly hot on his heels while he was at Ajax and it remains to be seen whether the Italian outfit are willing to provide him with an exit route.

Meanwhile, De Vrij is in his peak years and could be the ideal partner for Cristian Romero. Spurs need to improve their back line and the 59-cap Dutchman would be an ideal fit. He knows Conte’s system and he could fit in easily.

Inter might consider selling him for a nominal price instead of losing him for free in the summer. The reported deal makes sense for both parties and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops.