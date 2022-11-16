Video: Tottenham star warms up for World Cup with stunning training goal

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham forward Richarlison might not have been in the best form in the Premier League this season, but he’s made the Brazil squad for the World Cup and is looking sharp in training ahead of the start of the tournament.

Watch below as Richarlison produces an acrobatic finish that leaves the Brazil goalkeeper with no chance…

More Stories / Latest News
Man United eye £60m-rated alternative to Mbappe transfer, with club braced for bids this January
Wayne Rooney shows touch of class following dig from old Man United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo
West Ham could make surprise move for Barcelona superstar

Brazil will be among the favourites to win the trophy in Qatar this winter, though it remains to be seen if Richarlison will get in Tite’s starting XI when there’s so much competition among their attacking players.

More Stories Richarlison

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.