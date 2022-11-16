Tottenham forward Richarlison might not have been in the best form in the Premier League this season, but he’s made the Brazil squad for the World Cup and is looking sharp in training ahead of the start of the tournament.

Watch below as Richarlison produces an acrobatic finish that leaves the Brazil goalkeeper with no chance…

Brazil will be among the favourites to win the trophy in Qatar this winter, though it remains to be seen if Richarlison will get in Tite’s starting XI when there’s so much competition among their attacking players.