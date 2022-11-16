Tottenham willing to offer around £13m for defender who is on Arsenal’s radar

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Udinese defender Rodrigo Becao.

According to a report from Tutto Udinese, Arsenal are in the race to sign the Brazilian as well.

Becao has not played for Udinese since October due to injury problems but he was a key player for the Italian club prior to that. He has a goal and an assist to his name in nine league appearances this season.

However, his contract situation has led to rumours surrounding his long-term future at the club. Becao will be a free agent in 2024 and Udinese have not been able to agree on an extension with the player yet. Apparently, talks between the two parties have stalled.

Spurs and Arsenal are now willing to take advantage of the situation and sign the player for a bargain.

The report from Tutto Udinese claims that the two Premier League clubs are willing to offer around £13 million for the defender when the transfer window reopens in January.

Spurs’ need for a centre-back is no secret. They need a quality partner for Cristian Romero. The likes of Clement Lenglet, Davinson Sanchez and Eric Dier have all been inconsistent.

It will be interesting to see if they can fend off the competition from their London rivals and lure Becao to the club in January.

The Gunners could use more depth at the back as well. They are competing for the Premier League title and Gabriel Magalhaes has had a few dodgy outings this season. Becao could be a solid addition to Mikel Arteta’s side. Apart from his defensive qualities, he is very good in the air and an indirect threat from set-pieces.

The reported fee seems like a bargain for a player of his quality and it remains to be seen where he ends up.