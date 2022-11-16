‘One of the best in the world’: Trippier amazed by £40m star Newcastle reportedly want in January

Kieran Trippier has heaped praise onto rumoured Newcastle United transfer target and England teammate James Maddison.

The Leicester City attacking midfielder is enjoying an outstanding season in the Premier League, and it recently earned him a surprise call up to the World Cup in Qatar.

It remains to be seen if this could also help earn Maddison a big move in January, but Newcastle have long been tipped as one of the 25-year-old’s biggest suitors in a potential £40million transfer.

Trippier certainly seems like he’d approve the move as he lauded Maddison whilst together on England duty, joking that he wasn’t sure who’d be on free-kick duty with the Three Lions.

“When you see Madders put up photos of when he was a young kid, he’s proud of probably the challenges he’s had in his whole career and what he’s sacrificed to make a major tournament, so full credit to him because he absolutely deserves it,” he told The Times.

“He’s probably one of the best in the world, Madders,” he adds, discussing his free-kick ability. “If we’re both playing and he wants a free kick, we’ll just have to do rock, paper, scissors on the pitch!”