Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Cancelo were involved in a bizarre training ground incident after linking up with Portugal for the World Cup.

After recent events, you could forgive any Manchester United players for being a little hostile with Ronaldo, but you wouldn’t expect a player from rivals Manchester City to behave in this way.

When Ronaldo approached and embraced his international teammate Cancelo, the latter didn’t appear to enjoy the interaction and looked visibly angry at Ronaldo, as seen in the video below.

Joao Cancelo wants nothing to do with Cristiano Ronaldo ?pic.twitter.com/9LQMPAYWxK — ? (@ErlingRoIe) November 15, 2022

Cancelo proceeded to usher Ronaldo away from him in what looks like a bizarre incident between the two.