Video: Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Cancelo involved in bizarre training ground incident with Portugal

Manchester City Manchester United FC
Posted by

Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Cancelo were involved in a bizarre training ground incident after linking up with Portugal for the World Cup. 

After recent events, you could forgive any Manchester United players for being a little hostile with Ronaldo, but you wouldn’t expect a player from rivals Manchester City to behave in this way.

When Ronaldo approached and embraced his international teammate Cancelo, the latter didn’t appear to enjoy the interaction and looked visibly angry at Ronaldo, as seen in the video below.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool star signs new contract after recent Jurgen Klopp praise
Exclusive: “He likes the club and the project” – €65m star “happy” with Arsenal transfer interest
Tottenham willing to offer around £13m for defender who is on Arsenal’s radar

Cancelo proceeded to usher Ronaldo away from him in what looks like a bizarre incident between the two.

More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo Joao Cancelo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.