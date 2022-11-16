According to reports, West Ham United has identified Jordi Alba as a possible transfer target.

Fichajes claims that West Ham is considering a move for Alba, who may be permitted to leave Camp Nou.

The 33-year-old has been a member of Barcelona since 2012 and has made a total of 441 appearances across all competitions.

Alba has played in three La Liga games as a substitute while seven of Barcelona’s 14 games have seen him start.

Jordi Alba’s contract will expire after 18 months, and club officials might welcome the chance to get the veteran’s salary off their books.