Exclusive: Chelsea are favourites to seal transfer of elite young talent, with talks ongoing

Chelsea are in talks over a transfer deal for Arsen Zakharyan, with negotiations ongoing with both the player and his club Dynamo Moscow, according to Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, exclusively via CaughtOffside’s Substack.

The Blues have long been linked with a move for Zakharyan, and it seems things are progressing well for them, with Romano stating that they are the current favourites to win the race for the talented 19-year-old’s signature.

Chelsea seem keen to build around top young talents for the future, and it looks like Zakharyan is one of the players they’re particularly keen to bring to Stamford Bridge in the near future.

The Russia international looks one of the most promising young midfield players in Europe at the moment, and he could surely make an immediate and long-term impact in Graham Potter’s struggling side.

Zakharyan has dropped hints about Chelsea publicly, and Romano has now confirmed that talks are ongoing for the west London giants to sign him.

“Talks are ongoing, it’s not something completed yet but he’s one of the talents that Chelsea want to sign for the future,” Romano said.

“There are discussions ongoing on both the player and club side; Chelsea are the favourites to sign him, but deal is not at final stages yet.”