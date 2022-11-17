Liverpool have been linked with a move for the PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo.

According to Dean Jones from Give Me Sport, the Premier League side have been monitoring the 23-year-old closely and they could make a move for him when the transfer window opens in January.

Gakpo has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League over the last few months and a move to Elland Road was thought to be close during the summer transfer window.

Jones said: “They have watched him and they have monitored him very closely, as closely as most other teams have so far. They just haven’t been linked with him as frequently. “Now, I think it depends really on how their squad shapes up for the return to action as to whether they will be likely to go for him.”

However, he decided to stay put at PSV in the summer and he has been in sparkling form this season.

The winger has 13 goals and 17 assists across all competitions so far this season and he has firmly established himself as one of the most efficient attackers in European football this season.

Liverpool could certainly use more depth and quality in their front three and Gakpo seems like a superb acquisition in theory.

The Dutchman can operate anywhere across the front three and his versatility will be an added bonus for Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds did not replace the goalscoring output of Sadio Mane when the Senegalese international joined Bayern Munich touring the summer transfer window and Gakpo could be the ideal alternative.

The 23-year-old winger signed a new deal with PSV in January and he has a contract with them until the summer of 2026. The Dutch outfit are under no pressure to sell him just yet and they could look to demand a premium if Liverpool come calling for his services in January.