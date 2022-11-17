Arsenal looking to bring former Chelsea star back to the Premier League

Arsenal are looking to sign former Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham with the England international setting his sights on a return to his home country.

Abraham left Chelsea last year after the club re-signed Romelu Lukaku. The England international moved to Italy in search of regular first-team football and it’s difficult to argue against his decision, with Abraham excelling at Roma under Jose Mourinho.

However, Abraham was omitted from the latest England squad, possibly due to not being in Gareth Southgate’s eye line regularly by playing in another country, so a return to the Premier League could be key to aid his England career.

Tammy Abraham in action for Roma.
Now, according to Tuttomercatoweb, Arsenal are interested in bringing the former Chelsea man back to England, with Abraham reportedly keen on a move to the Premier League.

Abraham scored 17 league goals last season and this is something Arsenal are missing at the moment, despite their sensational form.

Gabriel Jesus has had a monumental impact on this Arsenal side, but if they want to take their side to the next level, bringing in a natural goal scorer could be the key.

 

