Arsenal looking to rival Chelsea in the race for defender which could aid their Cody Gakpo pursuit

Arsenal are looking to rival Chelsea in their pursuit of Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries which could play a pivotal role in helping convince Cody Gakpo to make the switch to North London.

90min recently claimed that Arsenal were considering making a move for PSV forward Gakpo in the January transfer window. The Dutchman is in the form of his life and would provide strong competition for the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, and Bukayo Saka.

Now, CalcioMercatoWeb have claimed that Arsenal are interested in signing another Dutch international and are willing to pay £31m to sign Dumfries from Inter Milan.

It appears Mikel Arteta is desperate for reinforcements as he looks to seriously challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title.

In an interview with NOS, Gakpo revealed that Dumfries was one of his best friends in football, so it will be interesting to see what happens if one of them makes the move to North London.

There’s a good chance Dumfries or Gakpo could convince each other to make the switch to Arsenal, but at the same time this could happen with any other club, and Dumfries is also attracting interest from Chelsea, as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano speaking to CaughtOffside via his Substack column.

However, Arsenal could be ahead of Chelsea in the race for Dumfries. The Dutchman may struggle to knock Reece James off the top spot in the right-back rankings at Chelsea, whereas Ben White is currently playing out of position at right-back for Arsenal.