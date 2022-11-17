The damning Gabriel Jesus stat that will be giving Arsenal fans sleepless nights

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus is not just a goal-scorer, and his all-round performances up front for the Gunners this season seem to have really benefited the team, who sit five points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Still, there’s no doubt at all that Jesus should be doing better in front of goal, and the stats prove it.

See below as The xG Philosophy tweet just how far below his expected goals Jesus is so far this season, with the Brazil international clearly failing to put away chances of good quality that most other players in his position would be taking…

Gabriel Jesus has scored 5 goals from 9.38(xG) this season – the largest underperformance of any player. — The xG Philosophy (@xGPhilosophy) November 17, 2022

Arsenal fans will hope Jesus can improve after the break for the World Cup, or else it’s hard to see them staying top of the table for much longer.

Jesus has shown from his time at Manchester City what a top player he can be, but Mikel Arteta might do well to bring in another attacking player who can provide a more reliable and consistent goal threat when the transfer window re-opens in January.