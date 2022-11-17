Journalist says Arsenal will try to sign 2-3 players to “change the course of the season”

Arsenal are being tipped to seal two or three January transfer window signings by journalist Dean Jones.

The Gunners have made a great start to the season, and are currently five points clear at the top of the Premier League going into the winter World Cup break.

This surely means it’s now worth bulking their squad up in January, so that they don’t risk missing out on this huge opportunity if they get one or two injuries.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones suggested he could see Arsenal being busy this winter, making it a priority to bring in players who would be ready to come in and make an impact straight away.

“I think two is probably realistic, and when I say two, I mean two first-team players who are going to change the course of the season, but ideally I think if they could get in a third too then they would,” Jones said.

They’re in a fantastic situation where they can actually go on and attempt to win the Premier League from here, and if they’re going to do that then they know that this squad needs depth to it.”

Arsenal fans will hope that the club does all it can to give Arteta a strong squad to work with in the second half of the campaign, as there is surely an issue with squad depth, even if the north Londoners’ first XI is very strong.