Arsenal full-back Cedric Soares is reportedly attracting transfer interest from three clubs ahead of January.

According to football.london, Soares is wanted by Villarreal and Bayer Leverkusen, as well as by Arsenal’s Premier League and London rivals Fulham.

The Portuguese defender joined Arsenal from Southampton a few years ago, but has never really been a regular starter at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners can probably afford to let Soares go if offers come in for him in January, though having someone like him as a backup option could also be useful over a long and challenging season.

Arsenal may be top of the Premier League for the moment, but their squad depth could become an issue at some point.

Manchester City may have been a little below par so far, but they still have incredible strength in depth, with world class talent in all areas of the pitch.

Soares might well want to play more often, but AFC might do well to convince him to stay a bit longer so they’re not vulnerable to injuries in the second half of the season.