Video: Man United duo combine for well-worked goal for Portugal vs Nigeria

Bruno Fernandes has made it 1-0 to Portugal against Nigeria tonight with an assist from Manchester United teammate Diogo Dalot.

Watch below as Dalot does well to wait and pick out the right pass to find Fernandes in the box, and his fellow Man Utd ace made no mistake with a clinical finish from close range…

PORTUGAL ?? 1-0 ?? NIGERIA

? 9' Bruno Fernandes ??pic.twitter.com/SLb9jwYEwL — All goals replay (@goalsreplayg) November 17, 2022

Pictures courtesy of Sport TV

United fans will be pleased to see two of their most in-form players this season performing well at international level, though there’s no Cristiano Ronaldo in this game.

It will be interesting to see how those MUFC connections work out once the World Cup gets going.