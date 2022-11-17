CEO “in dialogue” with Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo over potential move

Cristiano Ronaldo has been embroiled in controversy in the last few days after an explosive interview discussing his Manchester United tenure.

With Ronaldo out of contract at the end of the season, his Manchester United tenure feels all but over. After calling out the club and Erik ten Hag in an interview with Piers Morgan, it feels like there’s no way back for Ronaldo and a move could happen in the near future.

It’s going to be difficult for any club to sign Ronaldo due to his wage demands likely being monumental, with the clubs who are able to afford unlikely to be able to offer him the regular starting role he wants.

However, a move to a different continent could now be on the cards. The CEO of the Australian Professional League Danny Townsend has confirmed he is “in dialogue” with Ronaldo’s representatives over a potential move.

“We haven’t been in Nani’s ear but we’ve certainly registered our interest in bringing (Ronaldo) to Australia. It’s obviously a long shot but we certainly have a proposition here in Australia for him to consider. We’re in dialogue and we’ll see where that goes,” said Townsend, speaking to SportsFM 91.3, as relayed by Wide World of Sports.

Whether a move to Australia would be of interest to Ronaldo remains to be seen, but after digging out his manager and his club whilst still under contract could deter most clubs.

This could lead to Ronaldo being short of options in the January transfer window, so a move to Australia may be one of his only opportunities to leave Manchester United.