Chelsea looking to sign four players during the January transfer window

Chelsea are looking to sign four players during the January transfer window as Graham Potter looks to overhaul his squad.

It’s not been a straightforward start to Potter’s tenure at Chelsea. Making the step up from Brighton to Chelsea was always going to be difficult, with plenty of big characters to deal with.

Chelsea are well known for giving their managers little time to turn things around if it begins to get a little sour, but Potter is the type of manager who needs time to develop his side and bring in the players to suit his system.

Now, according to Simon Phillips, Chelsea could bring in as many as four new players during the January transfer window.

The winter window is always a difficult one for clubs to find new players at a reasonable price. Clubs will be desperate to keep hold of players midway through the season or will charge a premium to allow them to leave.

With the World Cup just before the January transfer window, players who perform exceptionally during the tournament will again have a premium price tag slapped on them, so we could see Chelsea spend big in the next few months.