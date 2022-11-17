Video: Chelsea star scores stunning halfway line strike on international duty

Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech might not have had much of an impact for the Blues in the Premier League this season, but he’s just scored an absolute beauty for the Moroccan national team.

Watch below as Ziyech picks the ball up in midfield, takes a quick look, and then unleashes an unbelievable effort that somehow finds its way in past a stunned goalkeeper…

Pictures courtesy of Arryadia

Chelsea fans will hope this can be the start of an improvement in form for Ziyech, who is clearly a huge talent when he’s on his game.

It hasn’t quite happened for the former Ajax man at Stamford Bridge, but this is a reminder of what he’s capable of.