Chelsea made a move to sign Barcelona forward Memphis Depay during the summer transfer window, but the Dutchman rejected a move to the club.

Depay has managed just two starts for Barcelona this season, with the club bringing in Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha during the summer transfer window, making it difficult for the Dutch international to cement a regular place in the side.

Injuries have halted his progress, but fortunately for him, the Netherlands national team have overlooked his lack of game time as he’s set to represent his country at the upcoming World Cup.

According to SPORT (via Sport Witness), Depay held talks to sign with Chelsea during the summer transfer window, but rejected a move, deciding to stay and fight for his place at Barcelona.

However, a fresh report from AS (via Sport Witness) has claimed that Depay is likely to leave Barcelona in January and is now open to a move to Chelsea due to their Champions League status.

Chelsea have struggled to create chances and score goals this season, so adding more firepower to their front line is likely to be a priority for Graham Potter.

The signings of Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have been underwhelming and having lost Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi, Chelsea are a little lightweight in attack.