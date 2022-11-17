Chelsea are set to reignite their interest in Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele who has a €50m release clause.

Dembele has endured a difficult time for Barcelona since joining from Borussia Dortmund, predominantly down to struggling with regular injuries.

However, this season the Frenchman has managed to start 11 league games, contributing to nine goals and assists.

Improving his fitness will be pivotal to Dembele fulfilling his potential and if a new club is considering signing him it’s certainly a factor they will have to take into account.

Now, according to SPORT, Chelsea are set to reignite their interest in Dembele and could activate his €50m release clause.

A €50m release clause for a player who once cost Barcelona £135.5m (BBC Sport) would be a ridiculous bargain and Dembele still has time on his side.

His ability to create, score goals and take on his man would make him a smart signing for Chelsea, who have struggled in attack this season.

Graham Potter is looking to rebuild his current squad after a disappointing start to the season and Dembele could be the man to transform their forward line.