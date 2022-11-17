Euro giants determined to win race for Chelsea star on free transfer

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante is heading towards the end of his contract with the Blues and the latest transfer news suggests he’s become a top target for Inter Milan when he’s a free agent next summer.

Kante has endured a difficult season so far due to injury, which means he’s had much of an opportunity to get a run of games for Chelsea, while he’s also been ruled out of representing France at the 2022 World Cup.

The 31-year-old’s time at Chelsea now seems to be coming to an end, but he could get a big offer from Inter, who are making a new signing in midfield a priority for next summer, according to Todo Fichajes.

It remains to be seen if Kante might end up being more tempted by other offers, but for the moment it seems Inter are determined to ensure they manage to lure the former Leicester City man to the San Siro, according to the report.

Chelsea fans will no doubt be emotional to see this club legend leaving, with Kante proving instrumental to their success in the Premier League and the Champions League in recent years.

It won’t be easy for CFC to replace such an influential player, but it might soon be time for them to start looking for top young midfielders who could be the long-term successor to Kante.