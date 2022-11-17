Euro giants determined to win race for Chelsea star on free transfer

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante is heading towards the end of his contract with the Blues and the latest transfer news suggests he’s become a top target for Inter Milan when he’s a free agent next summer.

Kante has endured a difficult season so far due to injury, which means he’s had much of an opportunity to get a run of games for Chelsea, while he’s also been ruled out of representing France at the 2022 World Cup.

The 31-year-old’s time at Chelsea now seems to be coming to an end, but he could get a big offer from Inter, who are making a new signing in midfield a priority for next summer, according to Todo Fichajes.

It remains to be seen if Kante might end up being more tempted by other offers, but for the moment it seems Inter are determined to ensure they manage to lure the former Leicester City man to the San Siro, according to the report.

N’Golo Kante in action for Chelsea
More Stories / Latest News
Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan what he thinks Sir Alex Ferguson will think about his controversial interview
Cristiano Ronaldo names the one player he ranks alongside himself and Lionel Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo names the team he’d be “happy” to see win the title if Man United don’t

Chelsea fans will no doubt be emotional to see this club legend leaving, with Kante proving instrumental to their success in the Premier League and the Champions League in recent years.

It won’t be easy for CFC to replace such an influential player, but it might soon be time for them to start looking for top young midfielders who could be the long-term successor to Kante.

More Stories N'Golo Kante

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.