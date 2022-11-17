Exclusive: “They’re working to sign him” – Fabrizio Romano provides update on three Chelsea transfer targets

There’s been plenty of Chelsea transfer news in the last few months as new owner Todd Boehly has been busy rebuilding this squad since buying the Blues from Roman Abramovich.

The west London giants look set to continue scouring the transfer market for top young talents, with Fabrizio Romano providing an exclusive update in today’s Daily Briefing about three young players who’ve been linked with the club in recent times.

Romano has discussed the situation with Chelsea’s interest in Endrick, Romeo Lavia and Arsen Zakharyan, with mixed news on these potential targets.

“Part of Chelsea’s rebuilding job means they are tracking some of the best young talents in world football. Still, it could be a long process,” Romano explained.

“On Endrick, Chelsea are in the race along with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, but it’s still too early as nothing is decided yet.

“The Palmeiras wonderkid has also confirmed he’s now studying English: “But I’m not gonna answer about my future club. Of course, I’d like to play Champions League in 2, three or four years. I’m open to all the clubs, waiting for the best proposal for me and my family.”

“Romeo Lavia was a target in the summer, but there are no fresh contacts yet after their August approach.

“Arsen Zakharyan wants the move to Chelsea and they’re working to sign him. They have many, really many talents in the radar but now with new directors the decision will be re-discussed again.”

Chelsea have not had the best season so far, with new manager Graham Potter struggling in recent games.

There’s no guarantee Chelsea will be able to come back and make it into the top four, but it looks like, by targeting young players like this, new owner Boehly is thinking about the long game, rather than just about the next few months.

This is quite different from the Roman Abramovich era, which, although highly successful, meant a lot of chopping and changing in a bid to achieve short-term success, with less of a long-term vision in place.