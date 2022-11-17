Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent “working” on escape from Man United but one transfer ruled out

Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent will continue to work on getting him a transfer away from Manchester United in the coming weeks, but a move to Bayern Munich has not been discussed and seems unlikely, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Man Utd fans will no doubt be eager for updates on the Ronaldo situation following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan that has dominated headlines all week, with the Portugal international seeming to be angling for a departure from Old Trafford.

It’s certainly hard to imagine how Ronaldo could continue to play for the Red Devils after this outburst, which has included him revealing that he does not respect manager Erik ten Hag.

There has been some speculation about Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes having a secret meeting with Bayern Munich, but Romano has rubbished these claims, explaining why the 37-year-old doesn’t fit the bill for the Bundesliga giants, who already have a whole host of great attacking options in their squad.

“There were rumours a few days ago of a secret meeting between Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes and Bayern Munich directors. I’ve been checking in the last 24 hours and my information is that there was no meeting,” Romano said.

“Bayern sources deny any meeting – this has been the position for some time. They are happy with their attacking options, having signed Sadio Mane in the summer, and with top talents like Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman and in-form youngster Jamal Musiala.

“Ronaldo was offered to Bayern last summer, but there was no intention to sign a player of his age. He’s a fantastic player who’s had a great career, but Bayern have a different kind of project.

“Let’s see what happens with other clubs around Europe, because Mendes is working on it and will continue in the next few weeks.

NEW: Cristiano Ronaldo reveals why be blanked Gary Neville on the pitch and what he really thinks of Wayne Rooney.@cristiano | @GNev2 | @WayneRooney | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV pic.twitter.com/9PtiHWb2ey — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) November 14, 2022

“Still, for now, this ‘secret meeting’ with Bayern has been denied by sources at the Allianz Arena.”

It remains to be seen where Ronaldo could end up, but one imagines a few top European clubs might now be a little hesitant to sign an ageing forward who has rather thrown his toys out of the pram this season.