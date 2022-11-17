Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-Min is thought to be a summer target for German champions Bayern Munich.

According to a report from Fichajes, the German outfit are looking to bring the South Korean international back to the Bundesliga.

Son moved to Tottenham in a £22 million transfer from Bayer Leverkusen back in 2015 and he has established himself as one of the best players in Europe over the last few seasons.

The attacker scored 24 goals across all competitions last season and although he has had a slow start to the current campaign, he remains a world-class player who would improve the German club significantly.

It will be interesting to see if the German outfit can bring Tottenham to the negotiating table over the next few months.

The German outfit were heavily linked with a move for Harry Kane during the summer transfer window, but Spurs managed to hold on to their star striker.

Son has a contract with Spurs until the summer of 2025 and the Londoners are under no pressure to cash in on him just yet.

It remains to be seen whether Spurs can hold on to the £192k-a-week star beyond this season.

Son has been an excellent servant for Tottenham since joining the club seven years ago and he is a massive fan favourite. His departure is unlikely to go down well with the fans and it will be interesting to see how Daniel Levy deals with the situation.

Also, Antonio Conte will want to win major trophies with Spurs and he cannot afford to lose his top players anytime soon.