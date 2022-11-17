Everton keeping tabs on Chelsea star and could make a move in January

Everton are keeping tabs on Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek and could make a move in the January transfer window.

Loftus-Cheek has spent large chunks of his Chelsea career as a bit-part player, sent out on multiple loans to gain experience and attempt to prove to Chelsea he’s worthy of a first-team slot.

This season, Loftus-Cheek has played in a host of positions, proving his versatility to Graham Potter.

However, the England international could be growing frustrated at not playing regularly in his favoured position, and according to Simon Phillips, a former Chelsea player could make a January bid to snatch him from Stamford Bridge.

The report claims that Everton are keeping tabs on his situation and could make a move in January or during the summer transfer window.

It’s no secret that Everton are severely lacking creativity in their side this season. As they sit 17th in the Premier League table, Lampard will be desperate to add an increased attacking threat to his starting eleven.

Despite being able to play in a slightly deeper role, Loftus-Cheek is capable of playing in a more advanced midfield position, and if Lampard can develop the 26-year-old into a goal-scoring midfielder like himself, it could be a smart move.