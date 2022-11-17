Ian Wright thinks striker Newcastle want to sign will win World Cup golden boot

Ian Wright believes Newcastle-linked striker Lautaro Martinez will win the World Cup Golden Boot this winter.

With the World Cup fast approaching, all the pundits are announcing their predictions in order to look like a genius come the end of the tournament.

Speaking on The Ringer Podcast, Wright has given his predictions for the winner of the tournament and who he believes will win the Golden Boot.

“Because I’ve gone with Argentina [to win it], someone’s got to blast them to it. I think Lautaro Martinez might be the one to finish it off. He might be the one to score the goals. He might be Steve Kerr,” said Wright.

Inter Live recently claimed that Newcastle were interested in bringing Martinez to the Premier League.

