Iniside Spain: Barcelona prevented from signing players in January

Inside Spain is a weekly instalment brought to you by Football España, providing an insight into all of the major stories coming out of the rich and intense climes of La Liga and beyond.

Since the last edition of Inside Spain, the World Cup squad was announced. It was more or less as expected with two major headlines – the inclusion of Ansu Fati and the omission of Sergio Ramos. The former only played for Spain for the first time in over two years on Thursday, but Ramos himself has been absent for around 18 months. The reasons for his falling out of favour are detailed here.

There could be a late change to the squad, as Jose Gaya has suffered an ankle injury and on Friday, Spain will decided whether to replace him.

Speaking of former Real Madrid stars, Eden Hazard has been making waves this week with multiple interviews. He has told the press that he feels himself at a ‘dead end’ in Madrid and for the first time contemplated leaving Los Blancos, although there are conditions.

Real Madrid might go into the market if they have a departure, but there will be no activity for Barcelona unless they can cause a shift in La Liga’s stance. President Joan Laporta has admitted that right now, they cannot sign players – but they are trying to change that. This is despite talented young right-back Arnau Martinez declaring he would like to join up with the Catalans.

Elsewhere, Angel Correa has received a late call-up to the Argentina squad, Quique Setien will survive in the Villarreal job until 2023, and Newcastle are after Celta Vigo left-back Javi Galan.