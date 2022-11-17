Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham over the last few months.

The 19-year-old is a target for a number of European clubs at the end of this season and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now claimed that the England international is Liverpool’s “main target”.

Liverpool have been tracking the player for quite some time and it will be interesting to see if they can agree on a deal with Dortmund in the coming months.

Bellingham is widely regarded as a world-class talent and he would be a major coup for the Reds if they manage to pull it off. The 19-year-old would solve Jurgen Klopp’s midfield problems.

With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita expected to leave the club at the end of the season, the Reds need a quality replacement and Bellingham would be an upgrade on both players.

However, Romano adds that Liverpool will face competition from Chelsea and Manchester City for the player. He claims that the midfielder is valued at €150 million and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool can afford to pay his asking price.

He said to Give Me Sport: “Jude Bellingham is the main target. They know it’s not an easy race because Borussia Dortmund want €150 million, so let’s see how it will all work out. “But the price tag will be really important, and also there will be many clubs, including Man City, Chelsea and Madrid fighting for Jude Bellingham.”

They would have to shatter their club transfer record in order to land the midfielder. Also, they are up against clubs that have significantly more resources compared to them.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can fend off the competition from their Premier League rivals and land the prodigious young talent in the summer.