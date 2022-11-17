Arsenal could look to bring in three new players when the transfer window reopens in January.

According to Dean Jones from Give Me Sport, Mikel Arteta is looking to strengthen his squad significantly midway through the season as the Gunners prepare to sustain their title challenge.

The Arsenal fans will certainly be excited with the update from Jones and they will be hoping that Arteta can bring in the necessary reinforcements and win the title this season.

Arsenal have had an impressive start to the new season and they are currently on top of the Premier League table. A couple of intelligent additions in January could really help them push Manchester City for the title.

It will be interesting to see whether the club hierarchy is willing to back their manager in the transfer market.

Jones claims that Arsenal want a minimum of two new signings in January, and they could even look to bring in a third addition if the circumstances permit.

He said: “I think two is probably realistic, and when I say two, I mean two first-team players who are going to change the course of the season, but ideally I think if they could get in a third too then they would. They’re in a fantastic situation where they can actually go on and attempt to win the Premier League from here, and if they’re going to do that then they know that this squad needs depth to it.”

Ideally, Arsenal should look to add more depth in the central midfield and their front three.

Arteta has had to overuse his wingers Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka this season. Signing a quality wide forward would be a wise decision for the Gunners.

They are lacking in depth in the midfield as well, and bringing in a quality alternative to Thomas Partey would be ideal.

Arsenal could use a backup defender as well, and it will be interesting to see if they can get all of their preferred targets signed in the coming months.