Leeds midfielder Mateusz Klich is reportedly eyeing an exit from Leeds in the January transfer window.

Klich has fallen down the pecking order at Leeds with Jesse Marsch opting to bring in both Marc Roca and Tyler Adams during the summer transfer window.

Now, according to Graeme Bailey, it’s likely that Klick will leave in January.

“Mateusz Klich is a likely January departure – he is clearly down the pecking order at Leeds and that has cost him his place in Poland’s World Cup squad, that is going to hurt,” said Bailey, speaking to TEAMtalk.