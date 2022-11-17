Leeds United super-fan and YouTuber Conor McGilligan has hit out at Steve Cooper, saying he needs to be axed from Jesse Marsch’s side.

Although Cooper has had some strong moments at Elland Road, it seems McGilligan has had enough of the error-prone player.

He said: “I think what we’ve seen in this last month is what we’ve all been saying – and people might like him – but Liam Cooper is too mistake-ridden.

“We saw that against Tottenham, we’ve seen that against Crystal Palace, we’ve seen that in spells against Arsenal as well.

“Listen, and I know he can play a cross-field ball and people have liked his leadership at Leeds for many a year and people like Cooper, but I’m not here in the like and friend business. I want a quality centre-back to come in and be able to keep Leeds in the Premier League and evolve with Leeds.”