Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu is continuing to attract transfer interest ahead of January.

The Turkey international looked close to leaving the Foxes during the summer, but ended up staying put as rumoured interest from Galatasaray failed to materialise.

Now, Turkish outlet Fanatik claim Besiktas are showing an interest in Soyuncu ahead of the winter window, and it’s likely he’ll be moving on the cheap after falling out of favour in Brendan Rodgers’ side.

Soyuncu was once valued at more like €60million and had been linked with big names like Chelsea and Manchester City, but his career has gone slightly downhill.

Leicester now will surely accept less than half of that, but it remains to be seen precisely what he’ll cost.