Leicester star who once was valued at €60m now set to leave for discount price

Leicester City FC
Posted by

Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu is continuing to attract transfer interest ahead of January.

The Turkey international looked close to leaving the Foxes during the summer, but ended up staying put as rumoured interest from Galatasaray failed to materialise.

Now, Turkish outlet Fanatik claim Besiktas are showing an interest in Soyuncu ahead of the winter window, and it’s likely he’ll be moving on the cheap after falling out of favour in Brendan Rodgers’ side.

Soyuncu was once valued at more like €60million and had been linked with big names like Chelsea and Manchester City, but his career has gone slightly downhill.

More Stories / Latest News
Tam McManus thinks Leeds have already found Patrick Bamford replacement
Injury concern for Man United ace as he trains separately from teammates with World Cup just days away
“He was a bit surprised” – Man United star was mistakenly congratulated on retirement from international duty

Leicester now will surely accept less than half of that, but it remains to be seen precisely what he’ll cost.

More Stories Caglar Soyuncu

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.