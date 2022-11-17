Liverpool are monitoring the contract situation of Chelsea star

Liverpool are monitoring the contract situation of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount with Jurgen Klopp looking to bolster his midfield.

Chelsea are undoubtedly desperate to tie down Mount to a long-term contract after becoming a key player since emerging through the Chelsea academy.

A recent report from The Athletic claimed that Chelsea were confident of extending Mount’s contract, but the report does claim that he did reject a 7-year deal.

Now, Chelsea and Mount’s resolve could be tested, with The Guardian reporting that Liverpool are monitoring Mount’s contract situation ahead of a potential move, with Klopp looking to bolster his midfield options.

Mount’s energy and pressing ability would make him an ideal fit for Liverpool. The England international is capable of playing in a midfield three, in a deeper or advanced role.

However, it’s not going to be easy to prise Mount away from Chelsea and there’s little chance they will be happy to sell to a Premier League rival.

With news emerging that Liverpool could be interested, you’d imagine Chelsea will ramp up their efforts regarding Mount’s new contract.