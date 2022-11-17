Liverpool are in pole position to sign in-demand England midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham has developed into one of the brightest young talents in Europe over the last few years. Despite being just 19 years old, Bellingham is already a regular for his country and has even captained Dortmund on occasion in the Champions League.

There’s no doubt almost every single club in Europe will be interested in Bellingham if he becomes available, and Football Insider have listed Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea as interested parties.

However, the report claims that Liverpool are now in pole position to sign the England international and could make a sensational January move for him.

Liverpool have struggled in the Premier League this season, so it’s no surprise to see them prioritise the Bellingham signing.

With the likes of Thiago, James Milner and Jordan Henderson reaching the latter stage of their careers, signing Bellingham would solve their midfield issues for the long term.

The report from Football Insider claims that Bellingham’s dad has had a huge influence on his career and he considers Liverpool a great fit for his son’s future.