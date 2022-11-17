Manager reveals Liverpool star’s disrespectful message as report suggests it could lead to change in national team

Portugal Under-21 manager Rui Jorge has revealed why Liverpool starlet Fabio Carvalho decided to withdraw from international duty.

If Jorge’s claims are correct, it doesn’t paint a particularly positive picture of Carvalho, with the Reds ace supposedly sending a rather disrespectful text message to simply state that playing at Under-21 level doesn’t benefit him.

According to the Daily Mirror, this incident could even lead to fresh hope of the talented 20-year-old opting to play for England at senior level.

Carvalho was born in Lisbon but moved to London at a young age, so ended up representing the Three Lions at Under-16, Under-17, and Under-18 level, though he then switched to playing for the Portugal Under-21s.

Now, however, it is not clear what his future will hold with the Portuguese national team after this rather unprofessional snub.

Discussing the situation with Carvalho and what the player said to him, Jorge said, as quoted by the Daily Mirror: “Being in the Under-21s no longer brings any benefit.

“We are from different generations, I know, but I thought he would call and that we could talk. I make a point of telling all the players that only I want in this space anyone who really wants to be here.”