Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones is edging closer to signing a new deal at the club.

Jones isn’t considered a guaranteed starter for Liverpool but to even be a squad player at the age of 21 is a huge achievement. Jones has been involved in the first team for three seasons now and with Jurgen Klopp often looking to rotate his squad, he still has an important role to play for Liverpool.

Now, according to The Times, Liverpool are edging closer to securing Jones to a new contract.

Despite his current deal still haven’t just under three years remaining, Liverpool clearly value Jones and what he brings to the club so are looking to extend his current contract.

Jones was even utilised as part of a front three this season as a left-winger, showing his versatility and proving that Klopp trusts the young midfielder.

It’s difficult to see Jones becoming a guaranteed starter at Liverpool in the near future, with Klopp likely to bring in reinforcements, but learning and developing from some of the best midfielders in the country in Fabinho and Thiago can only have a positive impact on his development.