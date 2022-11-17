Liverpool ace makes vow to Reds fans after signing new contract

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones has signed a new contract and has promised that there is even more to come from him in a tweet to the club’s fans.

Jones has risen up from Liverpool’s academy and now has over 80 first-team appearances to his name for his boyhood club, and he’s now extended his stay at Anfield.

The 21-year-old looks a promising talent who will surely become more important in the near future, and it’s clear he’s full of ambition after the boost of being given a new deal by LFC.

See below for Jones’ tweet to the fans after his new contract was confirmed today…

I’m made up to sign a new contract with my boyhood club. This means a lot to me! There is so much more I’ve got to show and that I want to achieve with @liverpoolfc Excited for what the future will bring ?? Thank you for your continued support! pic.twitter.com/ejFv7a6GnL — Curtis Jones (@curtisjr_10) November 17, 2022

Liverpool have a lot of competition for places in midfield, but with the likes of Jordan Henderson and James Milner now ageing and past their best, this could be the chance Jones needs to get into Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI more often.

Some Liverpool fans, however, will also still want to see the Merseyside giants looking for a big-name signing in midfield for next summer.

Writing in the Daily Briefing exclusively for CaughtOffside’s Substack, Fabrizio Romano recently stated that Jude Bellingham is top of Liverpool’s list, and one imagines that won’t do much good for Jones’ first-team hopes.