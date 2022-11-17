Liverpool ace makes vow to Reds fans after signing new contract

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones has signed a new contract and has promised that there is even more to come from him in a tweet to the club’s fans.

Jones has risen up from Liverpool’s academy and now has over 80 first-team appearances to his name for his boyhood club, and he’s now extended his stay at Anfield.

The 21-year-old looks a promising talent who will surely become more important in the near future, and it’s clear he’s full of ambition after the boost of being given a new deal by LFC.

See below for Jones’ tweet to the fans after his new contract was confirmed today…

Liverpool have a lot of competition for places in midfield, but with the likes of Jordan Henderson and James Milner now ageing and past their best, this could be the chance Jones needs to get into Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI more often.

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – How Liverpool won Diaz transfer battle, Ronaldo latest, Endrick Chelsea + more
Video: Chelsea star scores stunning halfway line strike on international duty
Man Utd eyeing transfer of PL star who’ll have “big price”, journalist hints Chelsea & Spurs could join race too

Some Liverpool fans, however, will also still want to see the Merseyside giants looking for a big-name signing in midfield for next summer.

Writing in the Daily Briefing exclusively for CaughtOffside’s Substack, Fabrizio Romano recently stated that Jude Bellingham is top of Liverpool’s list, and one imagines that won’t do much good for Jones’ first-team hopes.

More Stories Curtis Jones

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.